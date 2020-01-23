Charles Rickey Landrum, 73, of Ellisville died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Saturday, Jan. 4, 1947 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 25, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral Services will be Sunday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Bent Sumrall Cemetery. Pastor Doug Blackledge and Elder Wayne Blackledge will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Rickey was a member of East Laurel Jesus Name Church. He was a trustee at the church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alvie "Pete" and Nellie Landrum; son Earl and daughters Elizabeth and Sherry Landrum; and brother Roy Landrum.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years Evelyn Landrum; sons Myron (Brandi) and Erik (James); sisters Lula 'Tootsie' (Bill) Holifield and Betty Landrum; grandchildren Crystal (Ronald) Easterling, Sara Brewer, William Driver (JuJu), Alex Mills (Arianna), Taylor Mills (TiAnna) and Caitlin Landrum; a host of great-grandchildren; one nephew; and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Brother Johnny Wilkerson, Brother Johnathan Cox, David Lovett, David Waller, Jason Moore and Drake Blackledge.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brock Landrum, Alex and Taylor Mills, and Brody Harrelson.
