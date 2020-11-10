Charles “Charlie” Warner Grayson passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Laurel on April 17, 1936, Mr. Grayson worked as an electrician for the City of Bay Springs until his retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his mother Vallie Knight Grayson; father Robert Leroy “Lacy” Grayson; daughter Gelinda Gail Grayson; grandson Joseph Robert Grayson; wife Resa Nell Grayson; and brother Rex Grayson.
Survivors include his brother Robert Grayson (Cindy); sons Gregory Grayson (Jackie) and Geoffrey Grayson; grandsons Christopher Grayson, Brian Frazier, Weston Daniel Frazier, Channing Grayson, John Charles Grayson and James Dwight Grayson; aunt Jewel Welborn; great-grandchildren Justin Ray Grayson, Haley Grayson, Charlie Marie Grayson, Robert Frazier and Jullisa Smith; and caregiver Patti Tindell.
Graveside services will be at 2 pm Thursday, Nov. 12, at Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother David Grayson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Robby Grayson, Billy Ryan, Gary Grayson, Chuck Ellzey, Derek Wade, Jerrell Wade, Brian Wade, Brent Wade, Justin Robinson and Dennis Gray.
