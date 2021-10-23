Charles Wayne Holifield, 58, of Laurel passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Merit Health (Wesley) in Hattiesburg. He was born Wednesday, Oct. 24, 1962, in Laurel.
A memorial service will be Monday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Brother Josh Hawk will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne was a loving father and grandfather and was valued by the community. He was a carpenter by trade and loved what he did.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Lamar and Carolyn Sue Holifield; sister Cynthia Entrekin; stepmother Gladys Holifield; niece Gracie Robinson; and brother-in-law Billy Irwin.
Survivors include his daughters Courtney Holifield and Candice Holifield; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters Karen Irwin, Darlene Jones (Eric) and Theresa Foust (Casey); and brothers Charles Holifield, James Breland, Michael Breland and Curtis Breland.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
