Charles Wayne Patrick, 63, of the Myrick Community passed away peacefully at his home on June 18, 2021.
He was born to Chester and Johnnie Lou Patrick on June 29, 1957.
He was preceded in his death by his father Chester Patrick; mother-in-law Billie Sue Mitchell; father-in-law William Mitchell; and brother-in-law Glenn Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife Remonia Mitchell Patrick; his children Joe (April) Patrick and Hope Patrick; his adored grandchildren Chester Patrick and Bella Castro; and his siblings Glenn (Judy) Patrick, Helen Patrick and Mary (David) Shoemake.
Graveside service will be conducted by Brother Johnny Bryant on Monday, June 21, at 2 p.m. at Mill Creek Cemetery (2319 Mill Creek Road in Laurel).
Pallbearers will be Joe Patrick, Edward Doggett, David Doggett, Jonathan Walters, Mike Smith and Brett Allred.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit; www.memorychapellaurel.com.
