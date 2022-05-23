Charles Wesley “Bud” Harper, 97 years young, departed this earth for his heavenly realm on May 20, 2022. He was born and raised in Breckenridge, Mo.
He visited Mississippi, met and married his wife and helpmate Geraldine Johnson Harper in 1949. They spent their entire lives as residents of Shady Grove.
He was an amazing mechanic who ran his own shop, Hassell Motor Company, with his brother Tom Harper for 17 years in Laurel. Afterward, he worked at Laurel Equipment Company and Bush Construction with various other jobs in life including farmer, chicken rancher and cattleman.
He was the most wonderful husband and father. A long-standing member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, he was a dedicated deacon and church teacher. He was also a proud World War II Navy veteran who served for several years in the South Pacific.
He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine; his son Gregory Lee Harper; and granddaughter Kayla Tianda Harper.
He is survived by his son Jerry Harper (Patsy) and daughter Beverly Bakhtiari (Hushang). He has left behind an extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed every single day.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23, at Shady Grove Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Brother Don Brown and Brother Sydney Davis will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Edward Harper, Hushang Bakhtiari, Brian Harper, Bobby Harper, Isaiah Harper and Jackson Harper.
