Charlotte Ann Deese, 49, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Friday, May 11, 1973, in Los Angeles.
Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 10 a.m. to noon at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will follow at noon. Burial will be in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Annalee and Joe Tuohey, and Betty and Robert Deese.
Survivors include her daughter Piper Deese; grandson Malick Deese-Murray; parents Dennis and Janice Deese, uncles John Tuohey and Dan Deese; and son Zach Brees.
