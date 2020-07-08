On July 6, 2020, Charlotte Dawn Hudson Robine, 83, of Laurel went to her Heavenly Home to be with her Lord. Mrs. Robine was born in Laurel to her parents Mr. and Mrs. Howard A. Hudson Sr. on March 10, 1937. Mrs. Robine was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Laurel, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 8, at 2 p.m. at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel with Memory Chapel in charge of arrangements. Her pastor, Randy Turner of First Baptist Church, will officiate the services.
She was preceded in death by her parents Howard A. Hudson Sr. and Rosalee Price Hudson; two sisters, Shirley Babin and Karen Thornton; and granddaughter Heather Brena Rogers.
She is survived by her adoring husband of almost 55 years Charles F. Robine Jr. of Laurel; her son Garland E. Rogers Jr. (Ivory) of Laurel; another son, Charles L. Rogers Sr. (Laurie) of Laurel; a daughter, Krista Robine of Laurel; four grandchildren, Aaron Rogers of Oxford, Charlie Rogers (Leslie) of Oak Grove, K'la Robine of Laurel and Keely Skipper of Laurel. Mrs. Robine also had four great-grandchildren, Landyn Rogers, Jaxon Rogers, Jonah Skipper and Novalee Skipper; a sister, Martha Cook of Fredericksburg, Mo.; a brother, Howard A. Hudson of Navarre Beach, Fla.; and another brother, Charles L. Hudson of Laurel; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Rogers, Jonathan McKinley, Doug Jefcoat, Freddie Welch, Roger Welch, Steven Ezell, Dennis Keveryn, Jim Johnson, Herman Seefeld and Glen Pitts.
Mrs. Robine was a lovely, Christian, Southern lady who was adored by many and will be greatly missed.
