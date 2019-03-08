Charlotte Doris Quin, 69, of Laurel passed away at on March 7, 2019.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m. with a chapel service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Brother Billy Dowdy will officiate.
Mrs. Quin will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and daughter. She enjoyed reading and working on ceramics and was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father Ward Lee Parker; and sister Leslie Parker.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years Craig Quin; daughter Amanda Jones Holifield (Stephen); mother Doris Parker; sisters LeAnne Chandler (Jimmy) and Paula McLeod (Ford); grandchildren Laurel Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Savannah Holifield and Seth Holifield; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Neal Randall, Warren Spring, Russell Spring, Stephen Holifield, Ford McLeod and Jimmy Chandler.
