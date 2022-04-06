On the 28th of March 2022, Charlotte Ruth Cantrell was called home by God to be with her father VonDell Garham and mother Sylvia T. Graham, her grandmother Winnie Boutwell and other loved ones who have been called home before her.
Her husband Ray Cantrell; son David B Lambert, his wife Irene, his daughter Abigail and son Daniel of Mountain Home, Idaho; her daughter Sylvia Breanne Lambert of Marion, her daughter Lillian Noris of Pensacola, Fla., and her daughter Aubrey Iler and son Loren Iler, also of Marion will miss her greatly and look forward to the day they are reunited in Heaven.
She was blessed with five grandchildren who loved her greatly and will miss warm smile and loving hugs.
She served her community as an EMR and her Church as a cook; she will be missed by both.
Charlotte's going home service will be at First Baptist Church of Marion Family Life Center at 3 p.m. on April 23. All are invited to join her family in this celebration.
Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of handling the arrangements.
