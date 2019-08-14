Charlotte Ruth Cashon Orr of Gulfport passed away Monday, Aug, 12, 2019. She was formerly of Laurel and had been a resident of Gulfport for 7 1/2 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Gulfport.
She was a graduate of Butler University in Indianapolis with a Fine Arts degree. While in Laurel, she was a member of St John’s Episcopal Church serving on the Alter Guild, member of Park Place Garden Club, served on “Y” Board, was docent at Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and member of Laurel Junior Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband Smith William Orr.
She is survived by her daughter Dr. Charlotte Orr.
The funeral service will be Thursday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Gulfport, where friends may visit one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. The graveside service follows at 2:30 p.m. at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel.
The family prefers memorials to Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, 565 N. 5th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440, or St. Mark's Episcopal Church 11322 W. Taylor Road, Gulfport, MS 39507 or St. John's Episcopal Church, 541 N. 5th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440.
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of the arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
