Charlotte Shows Welborn, 91, of Laurel passed away on May, 31, 2020. She was born in Ovett on Feb. 20, 1929, to Ethel Hunter and Otho Shows.
After graduating from Ellisville High School, Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi, she worked for Mississippi Power Company as a home economist. In 1952, Charlotte married Ray Osborne Welborn. She and her sister Frankie Shows Middleton had a double wedding ceremony at Mount Olive Methodist Church in south Jones County. In 1953, Charlotte started her teaching career at Glade High School, where she taught home economics for three years. After having children, she returned to Glade High School to continue her career. In 1962, she was transferred to the new South Jones High School in Ellisville, where she taught until her retirement. In 1971, she was selected as Teacher of the Year. She retired as an educator after 34 years.
Charlotte was a member of Laurel First United Methodist Church and a former member of Kingston United Methodist Church. She was active in the United Methodist Women, where she served as a past treasurer and was a member of the Massey Peden Sunday School class and Jubilee singers. She was a past member of the Laurel Altrosa Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, County Garden Club and Laurel Natatorium water aerobics class.
Charlotte was a loving person to her family and friends and is deeply loved by her family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and serving her church. She was a friend to all as witnessed through her kindness, generosity and helping spirit.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law Sara and Mike Burt of Tampa, Fla., and Louise and Frank Fall of Mountain Brook, Ala.; her grandchildren Amy Fall Funderburg and husband Corey and Wesley Fall and wife Tate, all of of Birmingham; great-grandchildren John David Funderburg and Turner Wyatt Funderburg; siblings Frankie Middleton and Stanley Shows and wife Tommie; sister-in-law Betty Shows; 20 nieces and nephews and their children.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her mother and father Ethel Hunter and Otho Shows; husband of 45 years Ray; brothers Harold Shows and William Thomas Shows; sister Jeanette Landrum; brothers-in-law U. G. Landrum, Jim Middleton, M. H. Mallette and Max Welborn; sisters-in-law Mary Shows, Marguerite “Mutt” Mallette and Audrey Welborn.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wesley Fall, Corey Funderburg, and nephews Mark Shows, Paul Shows, Greg Shows and M. H. “Butch” Mallette. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews Hal McLeod, Steve Shows, Rodney Shows, Neil Shows, Scott Shows, James Middleton, Joel Shows and men of the Massey Peden Sunday School class.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Laurel First United Methodist Church on Monday, June 8, with burial in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. Mark Anderson will officiate. The family and church leaders ask those in attendance to practice social distancing along with wearing a mask and following CDC guidelines. The service will be recorded for later viewing by those unable to attend. If you are in the category of the most vulnerable, age 65 and older or have preexisting conditions, it is recommended that you plan to view the video.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be given to Laurel First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women FUMC, or the Christian Food Mission.
