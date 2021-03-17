Chassity Nicole Brown Brister, 37, of Crystal Springs passed away on March 16, 2021 at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson. She was born in Hattiesburg and was raised in Soso.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Stringer Family Funeral Home (Highway 27 in Crystal Springs). Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Stringer Family Chapel. Burial will follow in Crystal Springs City Cemetery.
Mrs. Brister was a loving wife, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and friend. She was pursuing her accounting degree at Mississippi College. She loved to travel, visiting the mountains and taking cruises with her family. Chassity had a giving and servant’s heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Cynthia Broadway; her father Stanley Brown; and maternal grandmother Tommie Jean Welch.
Survivors include her loving husband of 15 years James M. "Jay" Brister; brother Brandon Brown of Jackson; stepmother Sue Brown of Columbiana, Ala.; in-laws Ben and Katherine Brister of Crystal Springs; sister Christy Brister-Bridges of Brandon; niece Meagan Bridges of Brandon; nephew Josh Bridges of Brandon; special friends Jennifer and Ferdy Pippen of Waynesboro; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Josh Bridges, Ferdy Pippen, Brandon Thaxton, Corley Thaxton, Kris Leggett and Brian Jordan.
