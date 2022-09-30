Chelsea Jennifer Robinson, 37, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Chelsea was a wife, mother and student pursuing her degree in education. Chelsea deeply loved her family, and her incredible sense of humor and love for animals will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband Joshua Robinson; sons Dylan, 13 and Dax, 9; siblings Brian (Ashley) Clark, Cory (Lacey) Clark and Kayley (Brad) Hearn; and her father Tim Clark.
Family and friends can find peace and comfort knowing Chelsea loved the Lord and believed strongly in an eternal life with our Heavenly Father.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate any contributions to the “Go Fund Me” account http://gofundme.com/Dylan-Dax, which will begin a mutual fund to support her children and their futures.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 1. Visitation will begin at noon and the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Shawn Wiebers will officiate.
