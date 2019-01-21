Cheryl Dawn Dixon, 73, of Heidelberg passed away on Jan. 20, 2019.
A memorial service will be Sunday, Feb. 3, at 4:30 p.m. at Union Seminary Baptist Church. Rev. Buddy Jennings will officiate.
Mrs. Dixon was retired from Walmart and was a member of Union Seminary Baptist Church. She loved her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert L. Reynolds and Susan Ella Mimm Reynolds; and a brother, Eugene Reynolds.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph “Jr.” Dixon (Joyce) of Laurel and James Roosen of Florida; sister Tamara Martin (Neil) of Pennsylvania; grandchildren Marcus Zegielien, Briana Dixon, Joseph R. Dixon and James Roosen Jr.; special cousin Sonja Matzkanin; three nieces, Damaris Zimmerman, Corina Stubbs and Anna Beth Reynolds; and four nephews, Cedric Martin, Eric Reynolds, Zachary Reynolds and Elliot Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Center.
