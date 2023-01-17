Cheryl Elizabeth Gainey, 48, of Laurel passed away on Jan. 14, 2023.
Elizabeth was born on June 17, 1974, in Greenville to her mother Cheryl Ann Selby.
In 1994, she had her first son, Shannon Blake Gainey, and then went on to have her two daughters Tara Catherine Tomes, Mia Grace Parrish and son Josh Gainey. She loved her children more than anything, and was the most amazing mother. She would have done anything for her children.
On May 11, 2001, she met her husband Cary Glenn Gainey, whom she loved with her whole heart.
Elizabeth lit up every room she walked into. She had the biggest heart, and she loved fiercely.
She enjoyed gardening, picking up the occasional craft, singing and, most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She also loved her Folgers coffee and never turned down a shopping day. She loved to give. She gave in any way she could because she cared for people so deeply. She loved her grandchildren so much, even the ones that she didn’t have the chance to meet. She had the most beautiful singing voice, and anyone who heard her sing was left blessed by her gift. She loved Jesus more than anything, and strived to live a life for Christ. She loved to babysit when she could, and loved each child as her own. She had so much love to give. She was truly an amazing woman inside and out.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother Cheryl Selby, who passed recently in June of 2022.
She is survived by her husband Cary Gainey; and children Shannon, Tara, Mia and Josh.
Visitation and services will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and service on Thursday at 2 p.m.
