Chester “Ray” Russell Sr., 82, of the Hebron Community, born May 10, 1938, in Magee, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021 at his residence.
He served in the United States Air Force. He was owner of Russell’s AC, Appliance, & Furniture. He was also a member and deacon of Centerville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son Chester Ray Russell Jr.; his parents Chester Arthur and Lou Ethel Craft Russell; granddaughter Amy Russell Robine; great-grandson Damion Robine; brother Bob Russell; and sister Gail Pitts.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary Lou Sims Russell; sons Gary (Renee) Russell and Larry (Rosie) Russell; granddaughters Jennifer (James) Wood and Erica (John) Stroo; grandson Caleb Bush; great-granddaughters Madison Wood and Cali Stroo; and brothers Johnny (Caroline) Russell, Donnie Russell and Nell Stephenson.
Services will be at Centerville Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 30. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at noon. Interment will be in Double Church Cemetery in Raleigh. Rev. Jimmy Hood will officiate. The family requests that, due to COVID, you wear masks and social distance.
Pallbearers will be James Wood, John Stroo, Brian Mott, Joe Donald, Jamie Sims, Mark Hathorne, J. B. Pitts and Will Pitts. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Russell, Larry Russell and deacons of Centerville Baptist Church.
