A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at Evergreen Baptist Church in Seminary for Christie Lynn Cummins, 49, of Seminary, who passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Brother Bob Burch, Brother Johnny Williams and Brother Adam Parker will officiate the services with interment to follow in Evergreen Baptist Church cemetery. Music will be provided by Mrs. Anita Humphrey, Mr. James Clark, Mr. Bob Thames, Mr. Dylan Thames and Brother Harold Floyd. Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. until 2p.m. on Monday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Fisher Norris, Mikey Jackson, Cody Ellzey, Logan Jones, Dylan Thames and Joshua Rushton.
Christie was born in Charleston, S.C., on Dec. 12, 1973, to Terry and Evelyne Hill. She was an active member of Evergreen Baptist Church in Seminary, where her loving husband is pastor. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her husband and children were her pride and joy. Selling Mary Kay and caring for all animals was a love and enjoyment for her. She was an inspiration to all who came in contact with her. She never missed an opportunity to witness to someone about her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Even through all of the trials in her life, she always kept a smile on her face and faith in her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her father Terry Cranford Hill; grandfathers Johnnie Johnson and Fred Broyles; and grandmothers Georgette Johnson and Ella B. McClain.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years Chad Cummins of Seminary; children Brittany Cummins and Dalton Cummins, both of Seminary; mother Evelyne Johnson Hill of Laurel; brother Corey Hill (Amanda) of Ellisville; sister Gina Sherman (Tommy) of Laurel; grandmother Bobbie Broyles of Ider, Ala.; aunt Jeanette Beech (Charles) of Spotsylvania, Va.; uncles Johnnie Johnson Jr., Dennis Johnson (Elaine) and John McClain (Jeanne), all of Laurel, and David Hill of South Carolina; father-in-law Harold Holifield (Vickie) of Laurel; mother-in-law Sandy Tidwell (Morris) of Laurel; sister-in-law Jennifer Rushton (Cary) of Laurel; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, 65 Evergreen Church Road, Seminary, MS 39479.
