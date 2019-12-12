Christine Bridges, 93, of Laurel passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in Rhode Island, after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Feb. 21, 1926 in Gilbertown, Ala.
After moving to Laurel, she completed her RN training at Laurel General Hospital in 1947. She worked as a private duty nurse for two years, before starting her job at what is now South Central Regional Medical Center. She retired after being a surgical nurse and then the recovery room supervisor for a total of 35 years. She married her late husband Henry M. Bridges of Heidelberg in 1954. They made their home in Laurel and were married 52 years.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert K. Smith, her mother Mittie Waites Smith and two brothers, Franklin Smith and Carlton Smith, all of Gilbertown; her husband Henry M. Bridges of Laurel; niece Martha Lynn Boone; and a nephew Kim Bridges. She is survived by her daughter Diane Bridges Roohani, son-in-law Saeed Roohani and granddaughter Keyana Roohani, all of Rhode Island; and sister-in-laws Louise Smith and Eva Jewel Smith of Gilbertown. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins in Mississippi and Alabama, as well as other states.
Viewing will be Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel. An additional viewing will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by services at 2 at Memory Chapel, with burial to follow in McGill Cemetery in Heidelberg. Officiating will be Rev. Tony Keys.
Pallbearers will be son-in-law Saeed Roohani and nephews Troyce Smith, Johnny Rae Holifield, George Bridges, Michael Bridges and Steven Barton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Smith and Delbert Bridges.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks for donations to be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
