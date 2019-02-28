Christine M. Rowzee of Laurel passed away on Feb. 27, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
She was a homemaker and the daughter of W. J. and Elsie McGill.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Rowzee.
Survivors include three daughters, Rita Rowzee of Laurel, Karen Rowzee of Brandon and Rhonda Rowzee of Laurel; and one sister, Joyce McNair of Tupelo.
Graveside services will be Friday, March 1, at 2 p.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Gene Douglas will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Highland Church, 2513 N. 7th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440 or Hospice Ministries, 450 Town Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.
