Christine (Welborn) Ratcliffe Henderson, 90, of Magee, formerly of Heidelberg, born Jan. 12, 1929, danced through Heaven’s Gates to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, Sept. 29, 2019, at Hillcrest Nursing Center in Magee.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Memory Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Ratcliffe Family Section of Heidelberg City Cemetery. Rev. Joe Watson, Rev. Jimmy Holder and Rev. Corey Vermilyea will officiate.
Mrs. Henderson was a former Jasper County District Five Election Commissioner, dietary worker at Laurel General Hospital, Northview Villa and Sandersville Café. She loved her plants, gardening and fishing. She quilted many homemade quilts and crocheted hundreds of items for her family and friends before her failing health. She also attended the VFW, where she loved to visit and dance with her friends.
Mrs. Henderson was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herkel and Stella Varner Welborn; first husband JB “Rat” Ratcliffe Jr.; infant son Bobby Lynn Ratcliffe; second husband Lanier Henderson; brothers Oree Welborn, B.H. “Jake” Welborn and Eddie Lewis “Doc” Welborn; and sisters Laverne Evans and Susie Ruth Reynolds.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Julian Ratcliffe (Jelene) of Laurel; grandson Jason Ratcliffe of Magee; granddaughter Julie Ratcliffe of Hattiesburg; close family friend Randy Sullivan of Magee; sister Lois Brownlee (Bobby) of Sandersville; and brother John Welborn (Ann) of Laurel; many nieces, nephews and cousins who affectionately called her "Aunt Tine,” and her extended Magee family and friends who loved her as their own.
Her family thanks Hillcrest Nursing Center in Magee, especially the West Wing, Dr. Frank Wade, and PAX Hospice for the wonderful care provided to their Nanny for the past three years.
Pallbearers will be Randy Sullivan, Tony Brownlee, Charles Wayne Reynolds, Donnie Evans, Charlie Newcomb and Chad Sullivan. Honorary pallbearers will be Wade “Shorty” Reynolds and Spike "FatBoy" Broadus.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
