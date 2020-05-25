Christopher Dalton Logan, 32, died May 23, 2020 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was born March 11, 1988 to Bobby Logan and Alice Bush Waller.
He attended Shady Grove Elementary School and West Jones High School.
He was proceeded in death by his sister Angela Michelle Jordan; brother Johnathan Dee Williamson; and grandparents J.D. and Isabel Logan, Billy Bush, and Charlene Cockrell.
He is survived by his parents Bobby Logan (wife Terry Ainsworth) and Alice Bush
Waller (husband Wendell Waller); one daughter, Angela Michelle Logan; and one son, Bryan
Dalton Logan.
Immediate family services by invitation only will be conducted due to COVID19.
