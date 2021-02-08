Christopher Dwayne Wilson, 54, passed away peacefully at his home in Purvis on Feb. 5, 2021. Chris was born on May 13, 1966, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel to Theressa Sherman Ladner and Larry M. Wilson.
Chris attended Stringer Attendance Center and Jones County Junior College. He was a valued employee of Spatco as a service technician.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home and burial will follow at Eden Cemetery in Stringer. Brother Adam Sloan and William Chancellor will officiate.
Chris, known as “Clown” to family, was an avid seeker of adventure. He spent many years enjoying his life calling in rodeo arenas, including riding bulls and protecting fellow riders in the Professional Bull Riders Association (PBR) and involvement with Hilltop Painted Acres. His best days were spent in a saddle, showcasing the love and fellowship that is only found under arena lights.
He was preceded in death by his father Larry M. Wilson; and grandparents Foley and Geneva Wilson, and J.B. and Helen Sherman.
Survivors include his mother Theressa S. Ladner; his sister Shana Cosper (Lee); niece Sharley Hamm; nephew Kyle Cosper; and his stepdaughters Mercedes, Taylor and Kyler. Chris was well-loved, and leaves behind Wendy Harvey and her family, Jonathan (Bridget, Lexi, Brooklyn, Dillon) and Megan (John), and a host of extended family.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Harvey, John Moses, Andy Harlain, Richard McCaughey, Jimmy Morris Jr. and Lynn Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Sherman, Gary “Tank” Sherman and Cole Sherman.
Found in a book of his fond memories, Chris left words of wisdom by which he demonstrated in his daily life: “When you were born, you cried, and the world rejoiced. Live your life in such a manner that when you die the world cries and you rejoice.” – Cherokee Proverb
