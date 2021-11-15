Christopher Harold Holifield, 49, of Sandersville passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. He was born Friday, July 28, 1972, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Good Water Cemetery in Clarke County. Brother Josh Hawk will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father Harold Holifield; father-in-law G.C. Rowell; brother-in-law Kelly Rowell; stepfather Curtis Ainsworth; and nephew Dale Williams
Survivors include his wife of 24 years Karman Holifield; daughter Kristin Holifield; son Kane Rowell and daughter-in-law Lindsay Rowell; mother Shirley J. Ainsworth; twin brother Charles Holifield; sisters Teresa Jones and Nicole Ainsworth; mother-in-law Ruby Rowell; sister-in-law Kandi Scarbrough and brother-in-law, Robby Scarbrough; nephews Seth Scarbrough and Matt Williams; and a host of friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Kane Rowell, Seth Scarbrough, Robby Scarbrough, Carl Ray Holifeild, Doye Wayne Lindsey and Kendal Rowell.
Honorary pallbearers will be JJ Windham, Shane Windham, Jody Boler, Dale Hill, Daniel Middleton, Jeff Kersh, Shurman Hill, Caleb (Moonpie) Parker, Ryan Robinson and all of his friends.
