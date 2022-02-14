Christopher Perry Daly, 58, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Columbus, Ga., after battling a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife of 36 years and his daughter.
Chris was born April 4, 1963, in Laurel, where he attended R. H. Watkins High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and later worked for the Federal Aviation Administration until his retirement in 2020. If you knew him, you knew he had a love for the children in his life and his five fur babies and one grand-furbaby; something people always said he acquired from his loving mother.
He was survived in death by his father Charles T. “Sonny Man” Daly and was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn A. Daly, both of Laurel.
Chris is survived by his wife Rebecca R. Daly; daughter,Taylor Redmond (Jon); grandchild Emma Redmond; brother Mike Daly (Yla); sisters Karen Daly and Kim Daly; sisters-in-law Kelsey Burtchaell (John) and Donna Daly; mother-in-law Patsy Reon Barnett; nieces and nephews Christina Ratliff, Cole Daly, Justin Daly, Lindsey Burtchaell and Jack Burtchaell.
Chris, better known as “Poppa” to many, held a special place in his heart for Parker and Paxton Brooks.
