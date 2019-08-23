Cindy Delgado, 41, of Laurel passed on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in Jasper County. She was born Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1977 in Harlingen, Texas.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Rev. Brandiilyne Mangum-Dear will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She will be tragically missed by her family and survivors which include her parents Rodolfo and Rosa Luz Delgado; sons Adan Hernandez, Adrian D. Hernandez and Andy G. Hernandez; fiancé Christopher D. Beard; and siblings Rebecca Silica, Sandra Delgado (Eloy De Jesus Medina), Josie Hernandez, Rodolfo Delgado Jr. and Daisy L. Troutman (Joey Troutman). She will be treasured always by her 13 nieces and four nephews, as well as her chosen family, Andres G. Hernandez, father of her children, Cheyenne Morsheiser and Sunni Simmons.
Cindy had so many accomplishments and goals that were fulfilled through her determination, such as her bachelor and associate degrees. Although a young mother, Cindy succeeded in any endeavor that was presented in her life. She raised three young men who have always been her pride and joy. They created the motivation that Cindy needed in her life. She was the keeper in our family, Cindy always strived to excel in her life, which provided so many people a place of comfort and trust. Although she was taken at an unexpected time and what feels like is too early, Cindy enjoyed the last moments in her life that her fiancé has provided a way and take delight in what life has to offer.
Pallbearers will be Adrian D. Hernandez, Andy G. Hernandez, Christopher D. Beard, Eloy De Jesus Medina, Joey E. Troutman and Jorge A. Rojas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Adan Hernandez and Mikey M. Valadez.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
