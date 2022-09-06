BAY SPRINGS — Clair B. Scott, 99, of Bay Springs passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Bedford Care Center of Petal. She was born Monday, Nov. 27, 1922, in Byhalia to William and Mable Burks Sr.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs. A graveside service will be at 11:45 a.m. at Lake Como Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Ed King will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Scott graduated from MSCW and obtained her master’s in chemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught chemistry and physics at schools in four states, including Hattiesburg High, Stringer High and Sylva Bay-Academy. Her favorite verses were the 23rd Psalm, John 3:16 and John 4:16.
Clair and her husband James Prentiss Scott Sr. retired to Lake Como in 1982. She loved the Lord and most recently was a member at Union Seminary Baptist Church
She was preceded in death by her husband James P. Scott Sr.; parents William and Mable Vic Burks Sr. and her brother William Burks , Jr.
Survivors include her son James P. Scott Jr. (Judy) of Hattiesburg; grandchildren James P. Scott III (Ruthlyn) and Allison Gibbons (Fred); great-grandchildren Claire Elizabeth Scott, James P. Scott IV, Robby McElhaney Scott, Josh Gibbons and Shannon Gibbons; and a host of many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Louis Campbell, Jason Thigpen, Will Thigpen, Steve Smith, Joey Lightsey and Roy Glenn.
Donations may be made to Union Seminary Baptist Church in Jasper County or Heritage Methodist Church in Hattiesburg.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
