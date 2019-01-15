Clara Louise Stephens Smith, 80, born June 9, 1938, passed away Jan. 14, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at First Trinity Presbyterian Church in Laurel followed by a funeral celebration of Clara’s life.
Mrs. Smith was the daughter of H. Stroud and Libby Brush Stephens, the granddaughter of Al G. and (Ione) Brush and James and Agnes Stephens.
She was a 1956 graduate of George S. Gardiner High School and a graduate of Southwestern College at Memphis (now Rhodes College), where she was an avid golfer and the first female on an all boys’ golf team. While in college, she was elected Miss Southwestern.
For many years, Clara and Dr. Stover Smith lived in New Orleans, where she was past president and chairman of the Southern Women’s Golf Association, an officer of the U.S. Senior Women’s Golf Association, Women’s golf champion at New Orleans Country Club in 1982 and 1987, and New Orleans Women’s Golf Association City Champion. Clara was also an active member of the Laurel Garden Club of America.
Besides her many golf awards and honors, Clara won numerous awards for growing beautiful orchids, and she frequently gave lectures to garden clubs about orchid growing. Those who knew her always commented on her warm, infectious smile coupled by her magnetic dancing blue eyes. Clara never met a stranger.
Clara is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, golf partner and best friend Dr. Stover L. Smith of Laurel; son Stover L. Smith III and wife (Amy); daughter Mrs. William Rudolf (Stephenie); sister Mrs. William T. Green (Bette); and grandchildren William Rudolf, Farrell Diliberto, Stroud Rudolf, Libby Rudolf, Briedie Smith and Laurel Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Trinity Presbyterian Church of Laurel.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
