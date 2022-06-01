Clara Maxine Sumrall, 72, of Laurel passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
She was born on June 11, 1949, in Pontotoc to Johnnie Wages and Lula Blackledge Wages.
Mrs. Sumrall was preceded in death by her husband Vondell O. Sumrall Sr.
She is survived by her son Vondell Sumrall Jr.; daughter Angela Maxine Sumrall; brother James Wages (Debbie); sisters Joann Wages and Sue Rowell (Gary Don); and grandchild Luke Sumrall.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, June 2, at 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Oakland Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m. Brother Lindsey Blackledge will officiate.
