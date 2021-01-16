Clara Nell Wright, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
She was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Laurel. Clara was employed with Masonite Corporation for 19 years and with the Jones County Health Department for 19 years. She was a member of Eastview Baptist Church and was a woman of great faith who loved God, her family and her country. From her room in ICU, she dictated a message to her family urging them to make sure they had a relationship with Jesus. She was a Master Gardener, loved bird watching and lived life with joy and anticipation of what each day would bring.
Clara was preceded in death by her father Robert Bailey Blakeney; her mother Ida Mae Blakeney; and her brother Darrel Blakeney.
She is survived by her loving husband Joe Barnes Wright; sister Reba Windham; two brothers, Dwight Blakeney and Max Blakeney; two sons, Danny Collins (Sallie) and Robert Wright (Maria); two daughters, Patsy Collins Rodgers (Paul) and Carol Collins McElroy (Buddy); 10 grandchildren, Patrick Collins, Bailey Collins, Rachel Lagos, Jeremy Rodgers, Amy Hobson, Christopher Wright, Mary Kerrigan, J.T. Wright, Jim McElroy and Jay McElroy; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery (family only).
Serving as pallbearers are Matthew Temple and Clara’s grandsons Patrick Collins, Bailey Collins and Jeremy Rodgers.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.