Clara Reese Miller, 88, of Laurel died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Friday, Oct. 16, 1931 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery. Rev. Robby Johnson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband Theron Miller; her parents William and Verda Landrum Sr; three brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include three sons, James Michael (Michelle) Hall, William Mark (Kim) Miller and Louis (Brenda) Miller; one daughter, Vicki King; and one sister, Jane (Gene) Mosley.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Miller, Jeremy Miller, Jordan Miller, Garrett Miller, Dexter King and Joseph Miller.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.