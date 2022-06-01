Clarence Brewer Cheek

CB “Sonny” Cheek stepped into Glory and went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ at 3:01 a.m. on June 1, 2022 after a brief illness. He was 87 years old.
In his early days, CB was a member of the Mississippi National Guard. His occupation after that was an electrician until he retired from Entergy Nuclear power plant in Louisiana. He was also a longtime member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 480.
CB was a devout Christian and was a longtime member of Grace Covenant Church.
CB was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years Voncile Bankston Cheek; parents Clarence Earl Cheek and Lottie Brewer Cheek; nephews Ronald Richards and Lonnie Richards; niece Nancy Richards; and his sister Phyllis Cheek.
CB is survived by his daughter Stacey Cheek Williams (Jonathan Williams); son Michael Earl Cheek (Delta Cantrelle); brother-in-law Frank Bankston (Ottie Bankston), mother of grandchildren (Zachary and Madison Cheek) Heidi Hillery; grandchildren Noah, Emma, Joseph, Olivia and Isabelle Williams, and Zachary and Madison Cheek; and great-grandchild Elijah Alexander Cheek. CB also cherished his nieces Debbie Bankston Haas of Laurel and Francine Jefcoat of Yazoo, along with many friends.
CB will be laid to rest at a graveside service at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel on Monday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Friends and family are invited to attend.
