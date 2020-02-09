Clarence Doval Goldman, 82, of Sandersville died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his residence in Sandersville. He was born Saturday, Nov. 20, 1937 in Meridian.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 10, from 1-3 p.m. at Shady Grove First Baptist Church in Heidelberg, with funeral services to follow at 3 with burial to follow in Shady Grove First Baptist Church Cemetery in Heidelberg. Brother Larry Cockerham will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Doval was a faithful member of Shady Grove First Baptist Church of Heidelberg and served as music director for many years. He served in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and completed many hours of service from Aug. 4, 1958 until his honorable discharge on May 3, 1963.
Doval worked for Reagan Equipment Company in Heidelberg from Feb. 1, 1965 until his retirement on May 31, 2007. In his retirement, Doval was an avid guitar player and will be remembered by many for his love of music and playing guitar with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Gilmore Goldman; mother Mable Corrine Rigdon Goldman; nieces Kathy Dew and Cheryl Dew; and grandson Jamie Lee Hickson III.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years Brenda Goldman; sister Gail Dew; daughters Alexia Shirley (Mike) and Carol Hickson (Jamie); sons James Goldman (Camille), Mark Goldman (Linda) and Tony White (B.J.); nephew Brian Dew (Diane); grandchildren Savannah Knight, Alan Knight, Nicole Wigington, Hannah Hickson, Brianna Goldman, Kaden Goldman, Bricen Goldman, Colby Goldman, Heath Goldman, Maddox Ishee, Mikie Goldman, Alicia Hardeman, Ryan White, Brettney Hamil, Casey Hamil and Lane Hamil; great-nephew John Dew; great-niece Cassie Dew; and great-grandchildren Khloi Hancock, Tripp Knight, Ethan Knight, Karlee Hickson, Jasiah Graves, Seth Goldman, Conner Goldman and Rylan White.
Pallbearers will be James Goldman, Joel Wigington, Mike Shirley, Tony White, Bryan Harper and Jamie "Hoss" Hickson.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.