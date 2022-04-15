Clarence Nelson Watson, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on April 13, 2022 at the age of 83.
Clarence is survived by his wife Mary Watson; son Greg Watson; grandchildren Swade Watson, Kelsey Watson, Gregory Watson (Miki), Deborah Jubb (Steve) and Breanna Depto; great-grandchildren Liam and Aiden Watson, and Penelope Depto-Phillips; and his beloved dog Cookie Monster.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Watson; and parents C.G. and Eva Watson.
He was a smart and funny man who loved his family and grandchildren, as well as his animals.
Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, April 19, beginning at 3 p.m. until graveside services at 3:30 p.m.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
