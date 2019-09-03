Claude David Matthews, 88, of Soso went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Saturday, Feb. 14, 1931 in Laurel.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral Services will be Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church with burial to follow in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Ken Riley will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Claude worked 36 ½ years at Laurel Machine and Foundry and was a dedicated, hard worker. He was married to his wife Mary Alene Musgrove for 52 Years. He loved gardening and fishing and was good at both. He was a Korean War Veteran and served in Germany during the war. He was a dedicated member of Lebanon Baptist Church. His honesty and generosity will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Alene Matthews; parents Isaac Matthews and Arizona Matthews; brothers Ottis and Isaac Matthews; sisters Doris Lewis, Earnestine Taylor and Mary Montgomery.
Survivors include his daughter Joni Ishee (David); son Don Corley; grandchildren Meagan Ishee and Christopher Corley (Tiffani); great-grandson Austin Mathis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Don Corley, David Ishee, Will Smith, David English, Tommy Musgrove and Randy Welborn.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
