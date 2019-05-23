Claudia Mae Cooley Fallo-Killen, formerly of Laurel, Tucker's Crossing Community of Jones County, passed away on May 21, 2019 at Compere's Nursing Home in Jackson.
Claudia suffered a stroke 23 years ago and had been in a nursing home the past 10 years. Her loving and dedicated daughter Tanya Bingham cared for her for the past 23 years. Claudia fought a good fight but her body was exhausted and she was ready to go her heavenly home to rest and be with Jesus.
A service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. Graveside services are scheduled at 4 p.m. in Bradford Chapel Cemetery in Calhoun City.
Claudia is survived by her children Tanya Fallo Bingham (Jonathan) and Shawn Fallo (Janet); grandchildren Devin, Kara, Aiden, and Zoe Grace; sisters Millie Cooley Deal and Judy Cooley Toche; special nieces Christa Lindsey Napier (Bruce) and Pam Cooley; and other nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding Claudia in death were her parents Avis M. "Missy" Cooley and Spencer Lamar Cooley; her brother Thomas Lamar "Sonny" Cooley; and sisters Janie Cooley, Sandy Cooley Sellers Walters and Betty Cooley Lindsey Sumrall.
Special thank you to Tanya's best friends Charlene Alford Wright and Laura Hudson, who helped Tanya care for Claudia. Also special thank you to the doctors, nurses and other staff of Compere's Nursing Home who helped with Claudia's care.
Memorials may be made to Pax Hospice, 359 Towne Center Blvd., Suite 500, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.