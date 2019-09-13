Claudia Pauline Emfinger, 44, of Laurel died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born Sunday, Oct. 20, 1974 in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Sunset Gardens Cemetery and the burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Brother Brent Benson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Claudia was a member of Salem Heights Baptist Church. She battled a long illness for a number of years, but praise God the battle is over.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy Emfinger and Maurine Emfinger; grandparents Maurice and Laura (Polly) Wall and Claudia Emfinger Terrell and Curtis Emfinger.
Survivors include Jimmy Worcester; and her brother Stephen Emfinger (Julie); nephew Drew, who she absolutely adored; and a host of other friends and family.
