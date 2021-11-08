Clayton Delaney Smith, 49, of Petal, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Sunday, Jan. 2, 1972, in Corydon, Ind.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Craig Cluff and Brother Keith Smith will officiate.
Clayton was a family man who loved his children and grandbabies dearly. Stephanie, his wife of 27 years, was his rock and whole heart. Clayton was a diesel mechanic for 30 years and loved to learn and teach young men the knowledge he had accumulated over the years. He mentored so many young men in his life, many of whom still call him dad today. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 2012, then went on to serve faithfully as a deacon in 2014. Clayton loved his church family just as he loved his own. He had a sense of humor that was like no other and would give someone a hard time in a blink of an eye, he would give that same person the shirt off his back just as quickly. To know him was to love him and to know him was to be loved by him.
He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Smith and three brothers, Clifford Nolan, Randy Nolan and Nelson Nolan.
Survivors include his wife Stephanie Smith; his mother Joyce Smith; his daughter Hannah Monday (Kris); two sons, Bradley Smith (Kelli) and Preston Smith; three grandchildren, Clayton Lewis (C.L.) Monday, Iva Renee Monday and Bentley Thomas Smith; three sisters, Diane Hall, Irene Bourassa and Susan Bledsoe (Jeff); two brothers, Keith Smith (Kathy) and William Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Smith, Preston Smith, Kris Monday, Jacob Gardner, Austin Extine and Braeden Lee.
Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Mars Hills Baptist Church.
