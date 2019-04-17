Clayton Duwane Herndon, 85, of Laurel passed away on April 17, 2019. He was born in Jones County on Nov. 1, 1933.
Mr. Herndon worked in the oil field and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He loved to farm and was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton Herndon and Alice Graham Herndon; his first wife Barbara Ann Herndon; and a host of brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years Eva Herndon; four sons, Mike Herndon (Gina), Ricky Herndon (Lisa) Mark Loftin (Stephanie) and Keith Loftin (Stephanie); five grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and one sister, Javalin Wedgeworth.
Services will be at Lebanon Baptist Church on Friday, April 19. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and services will be at 11. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Brother Ken Riley and Brother Harold Floyd will officiate.
Deacons of the church will serve as pallbearers.
