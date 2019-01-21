Clebern H. "Bobby" Shows Jr., 80, of Ellisville died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Sunday, Aug. 28, 1938 in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 5-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Ellisville and the Burial will follow in Mount Olive Methodist Church Cemetery in Ovett. Dr. Frankie Clark will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Shows was a cattle farmer, business owner, and a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives for 24 years.
He was preceded in death by his father Clebern H. Shows Sr.; mother Elma Shows; sister Sue Tisdale; and niece Tammy Kersh.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years Sandra Shows; sons Eric Shows and Barnard Shows (Georgia); daughters Natalie Welch (Brent), Delfrieda Gill (Pete) and Sandi Thurber; grandchildren, Garrett Gill, Megan Wiggley (Kenny), Tyler Shows, Amy Thurber and Luke Welch; great-granddaughter Evelyn Wiggley; brother Michael Shows; nephews Ricky Shows (Michelle) and Ryan Shows; niece Jennifer Morris (Jeffrey); mother-in-law Bonnie Odom; and brother-in-law Bill Odom.
Pallbearers will be Eddy Anderson, Bob Herrington, Willie Meadors, Bobby Moody, Donnie Scoggin and Jonathan Strickler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Buckhaults, Dr. Doug Jefcoat, Richard Morgan, Charles Smith, Tim Waldrup and Dr. Ronald Whitehead.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Jones College Foundation in Mr. Shows’ memory.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.