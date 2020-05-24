Clemit Lee Tullos was a native of Neshoba County and a longtime resident of Vicksburg. He was a member of the National Guard and was a longtime faithful employee of both R.G. LeTourneau Inc. and Ergon, Inc., having recently retired. He and his wife Peggy were residents of Laurel for the past two years.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years Peggy Rash Tullos; son Christopher (Kelly) Tullos of Laurel; and daughters Leigh Ann (Howard) Gardner of Grenada and Susan (Johnny) Williams of Vicksburg. Other survivors include his grandchildren Mackenzie, Charlotte and Caroline Tullos, Elysia Gilley, and Kristian and Marleigh Williams; as well as his brother Bobby (Patricia) Tullos of Vicksburg and sister Mary (George) Cupstid of Hot Springs Village, Ark. He also is survived by his great-grandchildren Hayden Daves and Audreigh Mattson.
Mr. Tullos was preceded in death by his parents John Sharon and Arlie Dee Tullos, both of Philadelphia.
Graveside services will be Monday, May 25, at 2 p.m. at Bethsadia Baptist Church Cemetery in Philadelphia. Brother David Hagan will officiate.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.