A private family memorial service will be at a later date for Clinton Grant Odom, 79, of Ovett, who died Sunday at his residence in Ovett. He was born Friday, Feb. 16, 1940 in Bessemer, Ala.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Odom retired from the oil and gas industry after numerous years of service. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Gibson Odom; his parents Clinton Wilson Odom and Johnnie Carlisle Odom Saunier; a son, Terry Odom; and two sisters, Debbie Mercer and Janis Adams.
Survivors include two sons, Perry Odom (Summer) and Gary L. Odom (Debra Favre), both of Houma, La.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
