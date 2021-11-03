Clinton Ray Chesnut Jr. of Louin passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at the age of 89.
Ray was born on a farm in Pulaski and moved to Bay Springs at the age of 10. He served in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Sears and then enjoyed many years filled with the things he enjoyed best — cooking, good cheeses and cured meats, traveling with family in their motor home, gadgets of all kinds, watching westerns and sharing his contagious laugh.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 4, from noon to 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Montrose Cemetery. Brother Robert Armstrong will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clinton R. Chesnut Sr. and Beatrice Abney Chesnut; his wife of 68 years Maxine McNeil Chesnut; his sister Ann Chesnut Fetner and his brothers Robert “Bob” Chesnut and Lloyd Chesnut; and his children Keith Ray Chesnut and Cheryl Ann Chesnut Read.
Ray is survived by his grandchildren Lindsey Read Brown (Dave), Clarissa Chesnut Welch (Matt), Melissa Chesnut, Courtney Read Currie (Kendrick) and Rhys Read; his great-grandchildren Tate and Layne Currie; daughter-in-law Betty Bergin Chesnut; son-in-law Ron Read (Lisa); and sister-in-law Rollene Chesnut.
Pallbearers will be Rhys Read, Dave Brown, Kendrick Currie, Matt Welch and Haskins Montgomery.
Honorary pallbearers are René Read and Tanner Read.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.