Clinton Wayne Wilson, 67, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Saturday, Oct. 30, 1954, in Waynesboro.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. a funeral service will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Lebanon Baptist Church cemetery. Brother Harold Floyd, Brother Brandon Wilson and Brother Ken Riley will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Clint liked anything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, riding his tractor and lighting fires in the woods. He was a Navy veteran and was retired from Schlumberger. He loved his family and adored his children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed taking road trips with his loving wife Rita. Clint was a Christian and a member of Lebanon Baptist Church. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Coleman and Dessie Mae Wilson; sister Doris Guthrie; father-in-law Hershell Clark; and brother-in-law Tommy Bryant.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years Rita Clark Wilson; sons Brian Wilson (Riley) and Brandon Wilson (Carrie); daughter Heather Ward (Ross); sisters Bonnie McLaurin (Robert), Mildred Dickerson (Wayne) and Barbara Bryant; grandsons Clark Wilson, Elliott Wilson, Eli Burton and Don Ross Ward; granddaughters Addison Wilson, Darby Wilson, Anna Wilson, Leah Wilson, Ella Burton, Mary Ward, Katherine Ward, Ryleigh Ward, Emery Ward and Reese Ward; mother-in-law Bobbie Clark; and his best friends Charlie Sokovich and Larry “Shot” Fitzgerald.
Pallbearers will be Dawson Stringer, Clint Lowery, Kenny Fitzgerald, Larry Fitzgerald, Charlie Sokovich and Don Ross Ward.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clark Wilson, Elliott Wilson and Eli Burton.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
