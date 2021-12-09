Connie Darlene Jernigan, 58, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Monday, Dec. 31, 1962, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 10, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Union Line Cemetery with burial to follow. Rev. Richard Williams will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by nephew Jeremy Kelley; paternal grandmother Catherine Jernigan; and maternal grandparents Wilson and Fay Stewart.
Survivors include her son Justin Jernigan (Kristen); grandchildren Jude and Julianna Jernigan; mother Hilda S. Powell (Allen); father Henry David Jernigan; sister Cathy Sullins (Scott); and significant family James Taylor, Justin Taylor, Zach Taylor and Barbara Taylor.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.