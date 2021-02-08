Connie Jean Rose was born on Aug. 21, 1954, in Wayne County and passed on to her heavenly home on Feb. 4, 2021 with her children at her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Rose; her parents Gaston Freeman (Myra) and Nancy Busby (Arthur); and stepson Chris Mace.
She is survived by her son Paul Lott (Christina); daughter Victoria West (Aaron); stepson Cory Mace; brother Buddy Freeman (Janet); sisters Tannette Lewis and Linda Sue Taylor; grandchildren Kayla Lott, Noah Swanson, Jacob Swanson, Adam Lott and Baby West, who is on the way; a host of nieces and nephews; and her fur babies.
Connie enjoyed working at Holiday Inn for many years in New Orleans, where she made many lifelong friends.
After moving back to Mississippi in 2001, she became the “voice of Walmart.” She was a huge football fan, especially to the New Orleans Saints and any team Peyton Manning played for. On any football gameday, you could find her putting the “GREE GREE” on the opposing team. Connie never met a stranger.
She would talk to you like she had known you her entire life even if you had just met. She enjoyed making trips back to Louisiana to visit her family and friends. Connie also enjoyed spending time with her “Posse.” She was a lifelong viewer of her soaps and loved Andy Griffith.
