Mr. Connie Jerry Boykin, 87, of Laurel passed to his heavenly home on March 16, 2021. He was born in Jones County on Dec. 22, 1933.
He was a member of the 1955 Rose Bowl Team at Jones County Junior College and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean War. Mr. Boykin worked as a network support manager for BellSouth prior to his retirement. He was an active member of West Laurel Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, among other ministries.
Mr. Boykin is survived by his wife Patricia Boykin of Laurel; son Jay Boykin (Pennie) of Brooklyn; grandchildren Justin Boykin and Trent Boykin; and sister Mona Fairchild of Sumrall.
Services will be at Sunset Gardens Cemetery on Monday, March 22. Visitation will be at the graveside at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11. Rev. Steve Jackson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Charley Bryant, Jared Mann, Michael Mann, Steve Mann, Buddy Blackmon and Danny Byrd. Honorary pallbearer will be Tom Cooley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.