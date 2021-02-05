Connie Lynette Gainous Holifield, 64, of Laurel died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. She was born May 10, 1956 in Hattiesburg.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Clisby and Preshia Gainous and Elsie and George Harrison.
She is survived by her husband Roy Holifield; parents Maynard “Curly” and Virginia Gainous; two daughters, Kimberly (Doug) Chandler and Preshia (Joe) Allgood; five grandchildren, Kalob Broadway, Karson Broadway, Alexis Hutcherson, Jacob Hutcherson and Ava Grace Chandler; great-grandchild Avery Broadway; special people she claimed as family, Kelley Guin, Cassidy King, Jacob McLain and Savannah Hutcherson; and numerous cousins, extended family and close friends.
Connie is remembered as being a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family fiercely. She married Roy, the love of her life, in 1975 and they shared 45 years together. She often referred to Celine Dion’s song “Because You Loved Me” when she talked about her relationship with Roy. But the truth be told, they lifted each other up and truly brought the best out of each other.
She had many health battles over the years, including a 20-year battle against leukemia. But she never let that slow her down. She was a fighter through and through, even to her very last minute here on earth. She was strong and determined to overcome those health issues so that she could spend more time playing with her family. She supported her children and grandchildren with a passion. She was extremely involved in her daughters’ activities, including being homeroom mother, yearbook staff, booster club officer, shuffling that along with art class, gymnastics and coaching softball.
As her daughters grew and she became a grandparent, she continued supporting her grandchildren in their activities. She went to every football game, softball game, band performance, dirt-bike race, basketball game, baseball game and any another activity her grandchildren were involved in.
Summertime was her favorite time of the year. The family spent many summers at the lake, camping, boating, fishing and skiing. She looked forward to “Sunday Supper," which was most every Sunday. It was her special time with her whole family and involved lots of laughter and smiles.
She loved to travel and especially looked forward to the trips to Talladega and the Gainous Family Reunion every year. Her faith in God was unshaken. She never doubted even in her darkest days. She always knew that God held her life in His hands and He directed her path. She was an inspiration to her family and many others who knew her. She was loved and will be missed deeply.
A Celebration of Life will take place in her honor at a later time. Please contact the family for further information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.