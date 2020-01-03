An angel was born Dec. 28, 2019, Connor Beaux McLain, but he got his wings so soon. God took him to Heaven to watch over Mon and Dad. They needed an angel to be just for them, to keep them on the road to success so one day they can be with him.
Written by Tammy McLain, your grandmother.
