Constance Jean Glenn

Constance Jean "Connie" Glenn passed away on July 18, 2021 at the age of 85. She was born in Worcester, Mass., on June 17, 1936.
She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Gladys Kelley; and two sisters, Marjorie Sokolowski and Emily Wells.
Connie was a longtime member of West Laurel Baptist Church and especially loved her times with the Forever Young group.
Connie was a gifted seamstress, who made clothing, many cheerleading uniforms and smocked dresses for her daughter, granddaughters and many other girls in Laurel.
She is survived by brother Gene Kelly of Dover, N.H.; daughter Wendy Winn (Robert) of Brandon; son Roger Glenn (Brenda) of Lafayette, La.; four granddaughters, Kaleigh Lay, Kristen Strother, Brittany Glenn and Brianna Glenn; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Thursday, July 22, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Winn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation for mission outreach to either West Laurel Baptist Church or to Grace Baptist Church at Castlewoods in Brandon.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
