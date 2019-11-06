Cooper Carl Boyd, a resident of Ellisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the age of 80.
Mr. Boyd served in the United States Air Force and retired from the Moss Point Fire Department as a lieutenant after 25 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Ethel Boyd; his brother Leroy Boyd Jr.; and sisters Bernice Jones and Annie Sue Chancellor.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Catherine (McGee) Boyd; his children Cathy Boyd, Benny Boyd (Virginia), David Boyd (Tanya) and Debbie Jackson (Vincent); his sisters Louise Pigford, Mary Ann Sumrall (Carol), Becky Pippin (George) and Patsy Herrington (Butch); grandchildren Aaron, Lindsey, Cameron, Jason, Justin, Shelby, Carlye, Hunter and Greyson; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 11. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11.
